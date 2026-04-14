Trending News (Tuesday, April 14, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and 60s. A chilly westerly breeze sustained at 10-25 mph gusting to 30-40 mph. A few showers in the mountains.

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Woman warns drivers after being followed and nearly run off road. Click here.

New details about Sen. Sheehy's emergency landing in Montana. Click here.

Electric City Speedway gets upgrades ahead of new season. Click here.

CMR Drama Department prepares to thrill audiences with 'TRAP'. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.