GREAT FALLS — Excitement is building at Electric City Speedway, where a new season will soon begin with a round of major upgrades and new ownership. As opening day approaches, crews are working overtime to finish improvements designed to make the fan experience better than ever.

"It's done, it's done. It's official," manager Debby Wiggers and new owner Jeramy Myers confirmed, celebrating the completion of key renovations.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Electric City Speedway gets upgrades ahead of new season

“We've got some bathrooms, real ones with running water, gate changes. Just a lot of changes that are for the betterment of the crowd to make it a better race experience,” said Wiggers.

Upgrades include fresh restrooms, repairs to the stands, and new walkways, all aimed at increasing comfort and accessibility for race fans.

The 2026 season will also see Electric City Speedway under new leadership, with Myers taking the reins. “New owner, new owner. Yeah. They haven't made it all official yet...but publicly, I guess we'll do it now. Yeah,” Myers said with a smile.

Myers promises not only new amenities but new enthusiasm and community engagement. “You know, we want that excitement. Those people spend hard, you know, they work 40, 60 hours a week. And when they come here, you know, we want to give them a show. And that's what we're working on. And as we're updating this stuff, it's about them. It's about the community and adding more excitement to it,” he said.

The Spring Roundup—the season's opening event—kicks off April 24th with gates opening at 5:30. Speedway officials say the real excitement for both longtime fans and new visitors is just getting started.

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Electric City Speedway is at 2801 Old Havre Highway.