CMR Drama Department prepares to thrill audiences with 'TRAP'

GREAT FALLS — The stage is set for another drama performance by the CMR High School drama department, and performers say the upcoming production is unlike anything audiences have ever seen.

The students are performing Stephen Gregg’s "TRAP," which is a play within a play. It tells the story of a high school performance where an incomprehensible event causes every member of the audience, except one, to fall unconscious. The investigation that follows makes for a very cerebral production.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video:

CMR Drama Department presents TRAP

"This play is about a certain amount of people that came to watch a high school performance, and all of them passed out, and our show is trying to figure out why," CMR senior Rae Carlson said.

"Throughout the play, you'll see, it's like a documentary, basically. And you'll see a Detective Heche, she is interviewing different types of people, taking account of all the different events that connect whatever happened in this theater together. And I am the one that gives you the secret," CMR junior Melody Cardin said.

"There's many moving parts and different layers to the story that they craft that in the end culminates together when you realize that the individuals in the audience are a part of the performance and they're gonna they're gonna be there, right with you as we're performing this," CMR senior Ian Arthur said.

The play is directed by Chris Evans, who along with his wife Lesli, has taken the CMR drama department to new heights.

"Mr. Evans always tells us either we put a high school play or we put on a CMR play to just show how much effort we actually put into our productions and how much we want to show our potential," Cardin said.

"We're we're pulling out all the stops," Arthur said.

"TRAP" takes the stage April 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and April 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. in the CMR Theater in Bill Williamson Hall.

Due to some intense scenes, the show has been assigned a PG rating.

"It's unlike anything you'll ever see," Carlson said.

