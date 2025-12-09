Trending News (Tuesday, December 9, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Gusty winds diminish to breezy conditions for the afternoon. Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures slowly falling into the 30s and 40s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls woman competing for 'Ms Wheelchair America' title. Click here.

4 people shot in Stillwater County; suspect in custody. Click here.

British man in Great Falls is fighting removal by ICE. Click here.

Great Falls Fire Rescue shares Christmas tree safety reminders. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.