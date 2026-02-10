Trending News (Tuesday, February 10, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Abundant sunshine. Cool with high temperatures in the 40s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Cut Bank homicide suspect arrested in Fort Benton. Click here.

Suspect arrested after high-speed chase ends in Helena. Click here.

Texas Roadhouse opens in Great Falls, bringing jobs and community focus. Click here.

Valentine's specials at Maclean-Cameron Adoption Center. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.