GREAT FALLS — The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is offering discounted microchipping services and a special Valentine's Day program throughout February to help pets and shelter animals.

Erik Johnson reports - watch the video here:

Valentine's specials at Maclean-Cameron Adoption Center

The shelter is providing microchips for pets at $14 during normal business hours for the entire month. The service significantly improves the chances of reuniting lost pets with their owners.

"When your pet has a microchip, it increases their chance of being found. Without a microchip, your pet has a 20% chance of being found, but a microchip actually doubles that chance. Studies show that in their lifetime, pets have a one in three chance of going missing," said Katie Ober, executive assistant at the center.

Having a microchip allows the shelter to scan and retrieve owner information quickly, helping reunite families with their pets shortly after they arrive at the shelter. Without it, pet owners must search for their missing animals on their own.

The shelter is also launching a Valentine's Day program where community members can sponsor shelter animals. Participants can visit the shelter's website, view available animals and select one to support.

"This month for Valentine's Day you can be a shelter animal's valentine. You can go to our website, view our available animals and pick your special someone. Once you've picked them you can make a donation in their honor and on Valentine's Day we'll deliver them treats, toys and a whole bunch of love, including a special card from you," Ober said.

The shelter currently houses many dogs, including several larger dogs that have been in their care for several months. Donations can make a significant difference in helping these animals.

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is at 900 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-727-7387, or click here to visit the website.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.