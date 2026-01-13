Trending News (Tuesday, January 13, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s.
TRENDING TODAY:
Masonic Lodge in Chinook damaged by arson. Click here.
Cascade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide. Click here.
Great Falls solicits public input on growth policy. Click here.
From classroom to concept: CMR business students working to develop a snack bar. Click here.
MT ANG RED HORSE unit welcomes new commander. Click here.
COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.
