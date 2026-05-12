Trending News (Tuesday, May 12, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls man charged with killing his grandmother. Click here.

Great Falls man charged with killing his grandmother

One person dead, one injured in Columbia Falls shooting. Click here.

Turning scars into art: tattoo shop offers healing and hope for survivors. Click here.

Montana health officials address public concerns about hantavirus. Click here.

WEATHER FORECAST: After a beautiful but gusty start to the workweek, Tuesday brings even warmer temperatures and lighter winds. Daytime highs top out in the 70s and lower 80s. Heads up for Wednesday! Near record warmth will fuel some strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday- Tuesday, May 12

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.