GREAT FALLS — Christopher Jenkins made his initial appearance in court on Monday, May 11, 2026, in connection with the death of his grandmother, Lorraine Jenkins. Jenkins appeared before Judge John Parker via video.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls man charged with killing his grandmother

According to court documents, on Friday, May 8, law enforcement officers arrived at Lorraine's house in Great Falls following a report of a deceased person.

After entering the residence, police found blood spatter on the wall.

Officers then heard a man call out to them, who identified himself as Christopher Jenkins. Officers noted blood on his shoes and clothes.

Jenkins told officers that at around noon on Friday he tried to take his own life. He went to the living room and asked his grandmother to kill him, but she refused.

Court documents say Jenkins then strangled his grandmother, and then used a metal stick and other objects to strike her.

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Charging documents note that law enforcement officers responded to the house on 12th Street NW last month for an argument between Jenkins and his grandmother. She did not fall or sustain any injuries because she was holding on to her walker.

At that time, she and family members told officers that although Jenkins had lived in the house for several years, the last month had become particularly bad as Jenkins had become verbally abusive toward his grandmother.

Jenkins has a felony conviction for child endangerment. In that case, he was driving a vehicle with his seven-year old daughter in the backseat when he struck another vehicle and left the scene. He received a deferred imposition of sentence and completed that sentence, and the conviction was dismissed.

Jenkins has a conviction for misdemeanor sexual assault, which was originally charged as felony sexual intercourse without consent.

Jenkins, 41 years old, is charged with deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon, strangulation of partner/family member, and tampering with physical evidence.

Jenkins' bail was set at $750,000. If convicted of deliberate homicide, he could face the death penalty.