Trending News (Tuesday, May 26, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing clouds. Isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. A storm or two could turn severe with damaging wind gusts (58+ mph). Daytime highs will range from the 70s near the Continental Divide, 80s and low 90s in central Montana and 90s to lower 100s in eastern Montana.

MTN News

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Suspect arrested after a deadly shooting in Bozeman. Click here.

Unicyclist’s world-record journey rolls through Great Falls. Click here.

Veterans place flags at cemetery near Belt for Memorial Day. Click here.

Great Falls hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony (2026). Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.