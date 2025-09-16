Trending News (Tuesday, September 16, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially south of MT-200. Some of the thunderstorms could contain heavy rainfall. Otherwise, clouds gradually decreasing from north to south. Daytime highs in the 60s and low 70s in the Helena area, the mid to upper 70s in central Montana and upper 70s and low 80s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Suspect in custody for three murders in Poplar. Click here.

Baatz Block Apartments open as Great Falls’ first permanent supportive housing. Click here.

Woman's battle with supplement leads to warning about kratom products. Click here.

Clean-up continues after meth smoke released into animal shelter. Click here.

Pawsitive Impact: Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center. Click here.

COMING UP:

JUDITH BASIN COUNTY COURTHOUSE

A centennial celebration will be held on September 17, 2025 4-6pm at JB Co. Courthouse 91 3rd St. N. Stanford, MT. Celebration will include a public address, time capsule dedication, courthouse tours and displays as well as refreshments. For more information, call 406-566-2277.

BENEFIT FOR NADINE'S CANCER FIGHT

Come out to the Black Eagle Community Center on September 19 from 6pm to 10pm and support an amazing local tattoo artist Nadine from Neon Oak Tattoo and her family as she kicks cancer’s butt. We will be having live music, a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and food trucks. Click here for more information.