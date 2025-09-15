Suspect in custody for three murders in Poplar

GREAT FALLS — Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement said in a news release on Sunday, September 14, 2025, that Michael J. Littlebull is in custody for three murders that happened in Poplar.

The agency said that the three victims are adults, but has not yet released their names.

The investigation is being conducted by Fort Peck Tribal Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

No other details - including when and where the homicides happened - have been released at this point.

The Fort Peck Journal reports that Littlebull is in custody in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, and is being held on a federal hold without bond.

We will update you as we get more information.