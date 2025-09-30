Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Trending News (Tuesday, September 30, 2025)

Morning Low Temperatures
MTN News
Morning Low Temperatures
Posted

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers. A bit breezy with sustained south-southwest winds between 5 and 15 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.

TRENDING TODAY:

One person dead, suspect at large in Roosevelt County. Click here.

Second grain elevator toppled in Havre. Click here.

AI-powered rehab program brings cognitive therapy to Montana patients. Click here.

Cut Bank Animal Shelter celebrates no-kill status with adoption event. Click here.

Chinook animal shelter seeks community support as space runs short. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App