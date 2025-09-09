Trending News (Tuesday, September 9, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Hazy from wildfire smoke. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s in the Helena area and low to mid 80s for central and eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Suspect charged after Cascade County teen injured by bullet. Click here.

Reports of 'shelter in place' at Great Falls High School. Click here.

Closure of north access point to West Bank Park comes with hefty price tag. Click here.

Restaurants and shops in Great Falls (September 2025). Click here.

COMING UP:

PLANE PULL

Get ready to pull for a purpose at the Great Falls Plane Pull on Friday, September 13, 2025, at Holman Aviation, 1940 Airport Court. Check-in opens at 10:00 a.m., with the pull starting at 12:00 p.m. Teams of 8 will compete to see who can pull a full-size aircraft 12 feet the fastest — all while raising funds for Special Olympics Montana. No experience necessary — just strength, teamwork, and a whole lot of heart. Team fundraising minimum $500. Spectators are welcome, and costumes and team spirit are encouraged! Don't miss this unforgettable day of fun, competition, and inclusion. Click here for more information.