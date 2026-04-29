Trending News (Wednesday, April 29, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A few passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Daytime highs in the 50s to around 60.

TRENDING TODAY:

Water shortage worsens in Fairfield, prompting emergency response at schools. Click here.

'Not guilty' plea entered for suspect in estranged wife's murder. Click here.

One person dead after boat overturns on Clark Fork River near Clinton. Click here.

Malmstrom AFB hosts 'Airmen’s Cup' soccer tournament in Great Falls. Click here.

Rock Your Mocs and Ribbons aims to raise awareness for MMIP. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.