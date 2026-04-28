Rock Your Mocs and Ribbons aims to raise awareness for MMIP

GREAT FALLS — Decorative moccasins and colorful ribbons will adorn the track at C.M. Russell High School this weekend to raise awareness for Montana’s Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) crisis.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Coming up: Rock Your Mocs and Ribbons Fun Run/Walk

The "Rock Your Mocs and Ribbons" event, taking place Saturday, May 2, is organized by the Montana United Indian Association. The event aims to connect Native Americans with valuable resources while bringing attention to the ongoing crisis.

"I thought, how about we call it since will be wearing our skirts and moccasins, how about we call it 'Rock Your Mocs and Ribbons' to support and the families who have missing family members, but also giving attention to the loved ones who are missing, who they're still searching for," Cheri Kicking Woman said.

Kicking Woman is the executive director of the Montana United Indian Association. Since 1974, the organization has served Native Americans in Montana’s urban areas, offering support ranging from textbook, tuition, and rental assistance to help with workplace clothing.

"We're an adult WIOA program which is Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act program," Kicking Woman said.

Now in its second year, the event is more than just a fun run and walk.

"There's going to be a couple food vendors, about six to seven information booths. We have a couple guest speakers, Rhonda Connelly, who does some work on the Blackfeet Reservation and we’re very happy to have our Miss Thida New Breast from, Wellness Native Institute, who will be speaking as well about making healthy choices, having good mental health," Kicking Woman said.

Montana United Indian Association counselor Chari Little Dog will display a board at the event featuring Ashley Loring Heavy Runner, Leo Wagner, Gabriel Calf Boss Ribs, and Arden Pepion. For Little Dog, the issue is personal.

"Arden's the youngest. She was three years old when she went missing. She was three years old when she went missing. She’s my relation, she’s my brother’s daughter," Little Dog said.

"It just hit home, you know, all over, the United States, there's missing people," Little Dog said. "It gets the community together. And that's what we need."

The event is open to the public, with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

Scheduled guest speakers are Averiona SkunkCap, Theda New Breast, Jesse Eagle Speaker, and Rhonda Grant-Connelly.

Registration is $15 for adults and $10 for children; click here to register.

Organizers encourage participants and spectators to wear ribbon skirts/shirts and lace up those fast moccasins: "Let’s show our strength, culture, and unity!"

Click here for more information.

