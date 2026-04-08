Trending News (Wednesday, April 8, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Some snow showers around to start the day in northeast Montana as yesterday's system departs. Cooler with decreasing clouds and high temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. A High Wind Warning remains in effect through noon for Fergus County, southern Blaine County and the Bear Paw Mountains for wind gusts up to 60 mph. Stronger winds will continue for most of the day in eastern Montana, while central Montana sees lighter winds.

TRENDING TODAY:

Pinwheels planted for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Click here.

Hit-and-run highlights the importance of insurance coverage. Click here.

Natural gas pipeline replacement set to begin in Great Falls. Click here.

GFPS and Great Falls College form 'partnership with a purpose'. Click here.

Cold Case: the murder of Morris Davis in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.