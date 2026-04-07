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Pinwheels planted for Child Abuse Prevention Month

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MTN News
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April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and organizations in Great Falls are spreading awareness across the community.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Pinwheels highlight Child Abuse Prevention Month

"Our work is all about primary prevention. So striving to stop something before it ever starts. So we really work hard with community events, outreach, education, working with providers, really moving forward. The knowledge of how to keep children safe in their own home environment whenever possible," said Jamie Marshall, Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect (PCAN) Task Force member.

Across the city, blue pinwheels are popping up to serve as a powerful symbol of what is at stake.

"They actually represent the happiness and joy that every child should have or have the opportunity to have in their life," Marshall said.

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The advocacy group Alliance For Youth says that prevention starts with support, offering programs designed to strengthen families before problems escalate.

"We have our Family Wellness program, which does parenting classes, parent support. We do family conflict resolution with the youth court," Isis Olson said.

"And April is probably my favorite time of the year, where we get to come together as a community and really take a visible stand against child abuse and neglect," Olson said.

Advocates say everyone has a role to play, and speaking up could make a difference.

"If you see something that seems off. If you feel a little off, say something to a caring adult, say something to that teacher. Say something to a provider. Make a call to the hotline. You don't have to be the expert in it," Marshall said.

Click here to visit the Alliance For Youth website. Click here to visit the PCAN website.

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