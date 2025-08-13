Trending News (Wednesday, August 13, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Hot, dry and breezy. Highs in the 90s. Red Flag Warning for portions of Jefferson County, for Boulder and areas to the south. Elevated fire danger across the region due to low humidity and gusty winds, especially in southwest Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Plane goes off runway near West Glacier; 1 person dead. Click here.

Driver charged after deadly crash in Cascade County. Click here.

Big changes for Great Falls Animal Shelter. Click here.

Outfitter charged after killing a grizzly bear in Chouteau County. Click here.

'Great Walls, Great Falls' brings fresh color to downtown. Click here.

COMING UP:

PARKING LOT SALE

The Montana School of the Deaf and the Blind Class of 2026 Hosts Parking Lot Sale to Fund Senior Trip to the Black Hills to raise funds for their senior trip and they’re inviting the community to come shop, support, and say hello. The sale will be Friday and Saturday, August 15–16, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at MSDB, 3911 Central Avenue in Great Falls. Proceeds from the event will help students explore historical and cultural landmarks in the Black Hills of South Dakota, including Mount Rushmore, the Crazy Horse Memorial, and other memorable destinations. Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of items including toys, games, puzzles, clothing, household goods, books, baby items, and more.

TOUCH A TRUCK

The fifth annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, August 16, will be our best event yet. It will be from 9am to 1pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Join the Junior League of Great Falls as we bring together dozens of businesses and individuals who build, serve, and protect our community so your kids can get up close to their favorite vehicles and machinery while partaking in fun activities. This is a FREE event for families to enjoy. Click here for more information.

CORNHOLE TOURNEY & BBQ

Dynamic Recovery will be hosting a Cornhole Tournament and BBQ for the community at the Heritage Park area of Giant Springs. August 16th, 2025, from 11:30am-3:00pm. This is a family friendly event, and all are welcome. There will be raffle prizes, cornhole games, and fun to be had by all! We hope to see everyone out there! For more information, call 406-315-2028. Take River Drive North to Giant Springs Road; turn on to Giant Springs Road; go 1.2 miles, turn right, look for the signs for the cornhole tournament.

GRIEF SHARE

A GriefShare grief support group for people grieving the death of a loved one is starting soon. Please join us August 18 at 10:00 AM or 7:00 PM at 908 47th Street South in Great Falls. For more information, contact Diana Greytak 406-399-5744or visit griefshare.org.