Starting in September, the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will look and feel very different for its furry friends. The shelter is expanding due to generous donations from organizations like the ASPCA and local community members, providing pets with additional space, sunshine, and opportunities to find forever homes.

Quentin Shores reports - watch:

Big changes for Great Falls Animal Shelter

The improvements include 20 new dog kennels, two "meet and greet" kennels, gazebos, and a spacious outdoor activity area. These enhancements will allow dogs to spend more time outside, a significant departure from the prior timetable, which saw many spend up to 22 hours per day indoors.

"We want to make the lives of these dogs better," said shelter staff member Laramie Smovir.

By giving them more playtime and activities, it can help them become better companions and increase their chances of finding the right home.

With the added time, space, and sunshine, Joey Parchen said, "Just can't imagine it will not have a life-changing effect on every dog here and those families that are going to adopt them.”

The enhancements are planned to be completed by mid-September, giving potential users a more dynamic and engaging experience.

The shelter continues to accept volunteers, donations, and community support to help care for its animals.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.