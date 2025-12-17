Trending News (Wednesday, December 17, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A long-duration, widespread high wind event will impact the area starting today into tonight. Multiple hours of gusts reaching 50-60 mph, with peak wind gusts of 60-80 mph, are expected across the plains of central Montana. The Rocky Mountain Front could see another round of 80-100 mph gusts.

This is a particularly strong wind event, even for our area, with the potential for wind related damage, including broken tree limbs, downed trees and damage to infrastructure. Power outages are also a concern. It is strongly suggested that high-profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers do not travel on Wednesday, as travel will be extremely difficult or nearly impossible.

TRENDING TODAY:

