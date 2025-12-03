Trending News (Wednesday, December 3, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Decreasing clouds. Breezy conditions for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier region. Daytime highs in the upper 0s and 10s for northeast Montana, low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line and upper 20s and lower 30s in central Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Helicopter pilot helps rescue elk trapped in icy pond. Click here.

Great Falls leaders discuss downtown parking. Click here.

Blackfeet Community College receives $8M donation. Click here.

Miss Linda’s School of Dance brings holiday show to the big screen. Click here.

KRTV transmitter upgrade - how to re-scan your TV. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.