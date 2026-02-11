Trending News (Wednesday, February 11, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Abundant sunshine with light wind. Daytime highs in the 40s to low 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Cut Bank homicide victim has been identified. Click here.

Butte woman sentenced for deadly hit-and-run. Click here.

Former Great Falls woman turns pain into purpose through writing. Click here.

Closing: The Pit Stop in Black Eagle; Maria's in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.