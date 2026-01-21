Trending News (Wednesday, January 21, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Light snow showers in the mountains. High temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s.
TRENDING TODAY:
Woman ordered to pay $4K in restitution after feeding bears. Click here.
2 people charged with stealing items from Great Falls store. Click here.
Wade Bitz steps into role as Havre Mayor. Click here.
Great Falls mystery: the log in the river with three bikes. Click here.
Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends:
- What gets wetter as it dries? A towel!
Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.
