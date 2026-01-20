2 people charged with stealing items from Great Falls store

GREAT FALLS — Shyla Dawn Burd and Garrett George Renville are facing several charges after they allegedly stole items from a store in Great Falls.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, 911 dispatchers received calls just after 6 p.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026, stating that two people were causing a disturbance at a business on the 2500 block of Sixth Avenue North.

The suspects left on foot before officers arrived.

When officers talked with employees and customers at the store, they were told the suspects had stolen items and became involved in a physical altercation with employees before leaving the store.

As officers searched the area for the suspects, a witness said the suspects went into a camper parked on private property behind the store.

For more than two hours, officers tried to contact the suspects via microphone and issued commands to come out.

A warrant application was then sent to the on-call County Attorney, and later granted by Judge Grubich.

At about 8:45 p.m. the warrant was executed, and the two suspects were ordered to come out of the motor home with their hands up one at a time.

Court documents state that Burd and Renville did not comply so gas and OC was sprayed until they eventually came out of the camper.

Both suspects were then taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and then to the Cascade County Detention Center.

Burd has been charged with Robbery by Accountability (felony) and Obstructing a Peace Officer (misdemeanor). Renville has been charged with Robbery (f), Criminal Mischief (m), and Obstructing a Peace Officer (m).

Court documents state that Burd has 18 misdemeanor convictions to include violent assaults, and a felony conviction for Possession of Dangerous Drugs.