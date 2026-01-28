Trending News (Wednesday, January 28, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Overcast with a few mountain snow showers. A passing sprinkle or flurry is possible in the lower elevations. High temperatures in the 40s in central Montana and 20s and 30s for northeast Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

'Person of interest" in the homicide of Terrell Johnson. Click here.

Arrest of man in rural Montana sparks community outcry and support. Click here.

Great Falls hospital offers new type of heart surgery. Click here.

Great Falls businesses find a home at new Town Square Market. Click here.

Video: 'Person of interest" in the homicide of Terrell Johnson

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.