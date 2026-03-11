Trending News (Wednesday, March 11, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Wild weather is ahead for the rest of the week in Montana as a long-duration atmospheric river event will kick off today lasting through Saturday, bringing another round of high winds followed by a significant snowstorm.

A strong low pressure system will move along the Canadian border late tonight into Thursday. Heavy snow will return to areas along the Continental Divide as winds gradually intensify during the day on Wednesday. The downslope wind will keep areas east of the Divide mostly dry but mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s to near 50.

TRENDING TODAY:

Schedule for Lincoln Elementary School students to return to class. Click here.

SNAP work requirement changes begin affecting Montanans months after policy rollout. Click here.

Montana bail bond agent charged with deliberate homicide. Click here.

New parking rules in downtown Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.