Trending News (Wednesday, November 12, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light wind. Daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on the Hi-Line and upper 50s and lower 60s in central Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Explainer: 'corner crossing' in Montana. Click here.

Toby’s House Crisis Nursery gets $500K donation for new facility. Click here.

Abbey convicted for grisly murder of Dustin Kjersem. Click here.

Bison Dance Team fundraising for new pompoms. Click here.

Veterans honored at St. Patrick’s Academy East. Click here.

Toby’s House gets $500K donation for new facility

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends:



Why did the boy quit his job at the eraser factory? His work rubbed him the wrong way!

I had an eventful weekend. I tripped and dropped a basket of ironed clothes. I watched it all unfold.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.