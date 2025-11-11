Bison Dance Team fundraising for new pompoms

The Bison Dance Team at Great Falls High School is soliciting community support to raise money for new pom-poms.

“The style has evolved from drill team to more of - we can see the kids doing nowadays, maybe hip hop, more pop. So, yeah, it's just changed over the years. So now it's the Dison Dance Team,” said Jennifer Wasson, the team’s coach.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

With roots in the late 1940s and 1950s, the "Bisonettes," now known as the Bison Dance Team, have been keeping school spirit alive at Great Falls High School for generations.

The squad continues to honor its drill and cheer history while emphasizing inclusion and community connection.

Lillian Allen, a sophomore on the team, explained, "I am involved in the dance team here, and I really wanted to be in dance because I love to dance so much."

Thanks to a collaboration between Great Falls High School and the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, the dance team has been able to expand and involve additional kids.

They may usually be found practicing in the gym first thing in the morning.

“Right now we're raising money to buy new pompoms for the team. This helps eliminate the individual cost for the kids, because not everybody is able to afford their own poms,” said Wasson.

The pom-poms are a vital element of the team's identity; they appear at halftime displays, assemblies, and community events all across Great Falls.

“It matches and it's more fun, has more energy. I feel more connected to the audience, and I can get to them more energy so they can get ramped up,” Allen explained.

Click here if you would like to donate.