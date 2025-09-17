Trending News (Wednesday, September 17, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny, warm and a bit hazy. Light winds. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Baatz building opens as permanent supportive housing. Click here.

Malmstrom airman charged with sexual abuse of children. Click here.

Hiker sustains 'significant' injuries from a bear in Yellowstone National Park. Click here.

Bull moose freed from hammock tangle by wildlife officials. Click here.

COMING UP:

JUDITH BASIN COUNTY COURTHOUSE

A centennial celebration will be held on September 17, 2025 4-6pm at JB Co. Courthouse 91 3rd St. N. Stanford, MT. Celebration will include a public address, time capsule dedication, courthouse tours and displays as well as refreshments. For more information, call 406-566-2277.

BENEFIT FOR NADINE'S CANCER FIGHT

Come out to the Black Eagle Community Center on September 19 from 6pm to 10pm and support an amazing local tattoo artist Nadine from Neon Oak Tattoo and her family as she kicks cancer’s butt. We will be having live music, a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and food trucks. Click here for more information.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What kind of nut has no shell? A doughnut!

