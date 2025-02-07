In the video below, Paul Sanchez reports on upcoming water restrictions that will be implemented systematically throughout the TriCounty Water District.
TriCounty Water District will implement restrictions
The agency said on Facebook:
We are planning upcoming water restrictions that will be implemented systematically throughout the TriCounty Water District. These measures are necessary to address challenges similar to those faced by the Town of Fairfield last spring. Our system is experiencing record high use during the winter months. This could be caused by an undetected leak or over use like over flow of filling reservoirs after cisterns have been filled. The system operators have diligently been putting systems in place to detect leaks. The current state of the system is becoming unsustainable. System members will also be receiving a letter addressing this situation with their next bill.
The aquifer that supplies water to our wells is currently struggling to recharge, creating a difficulty in maintaining consistent pressure throughout the system. Water conservation is necessary during this time to keep our system running. To manage this issue and preserve water availability, our operators will begin isolating sections of the district for periods of one to two weeks at a time.
What You Need to Know:
• Advance notice of specific dates, times, and affected sections will be sent to the phone number on record for each user. Updates will also be posted on our Facebook page to keep everyone
informed.
• If you have any questions or need additional clarification, please contact me, Clifton Grilley at
(406) 231-6785.