Trump in Montana: the costs for local law enforcement

Former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Bozeman on August 9, 2024, and there was a ton of law enforcement present.

But did you wonder how much that security costs, and where that money came from?

“I have a duty to protect the people. I have a duty to make sure these things are safe. And that is something I take very seriously. And it’s also something that I recognize costs money,” says Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.

In a news release last week, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported spending $23,170 on the Trump rally. I asked Sheriff Springer where that money came from. He told me it was supplied from overtime budgets.

“We have a good indication of what it is that we need in our overtime budget. Whether it’s fairs, rodeos, homicides, searches, fires—all those things occur every year. And you can’t really predict which ones you’re going to have that year or not going to have,” says Springer.



So who requested taking $23,000 out of the Sheriff's Office’s budget? Not the Trump campaign.

Springer explained, “These requests come from the Secret Service. These are law enforcement agencies requesting law enforcement services at the local level."

The news releases states:

When a candidate for office with U.S. Secret Service protection makes a visit, the campaigns do not request law enforcement services and therefore are not financially responsible. The Secret Service is the agency that requested the assistance of our local law enforcement through mutual aid. The Secret Service is specific in their needs and requests, and it is our responsibility to meet those needs to keep our community safe.

The City of Bozeman reported spending $17,094 for the Bozeman Police Department, and $2,862 for Bozeman Fire.

The Montana State University Police Department reported spending $12,783, and the Belgrade Police Department spent $6,569.

There were several other law enforcement agencies present at the rally whose costs have yet to be reported.

And this isn’t the Sheriff’s Office's first time dealing with presidents coming to town.

Trump visited Bozeman back in 2018. But Springer tells me the costs this year were a bit more pricey.

“It didn't help that there was an assassination attempt two weeks ago prior to the rally. And the Secret Service demands were a little higher this time,” says Springer.

But regardless of the amount spent, Sheriff Springer says each penny was worth it because a safe rally was the result.

“Overall, the crowd was great, the protesters were very gracious. They were not getting in the way, they were exercising their rights as well, and everyone did it in a peaceful manner. It went very well,” says Springer.

Sheriff Springer tells me "spontaneous" events such as this rally are great learning opportunities for the Sheriff's Office and helps them better prepare for other events including homicides, fires, and searches.