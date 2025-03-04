HELENA — At 5:14 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, fire departments from across the Helena Valley and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire with reports of explosions on Chief Joseph Road in Helena.

Two pets dead in Helena Valley fire

The initial reports indicated there was a building on fire and people had heard explosions.

One structure was completely burned to the ground, while another building was severely damaged. Both are considered total losses.

Two pets - a dog and a cat - died in the fire.

There were no reported injuries to any people.

According to West Valley Fire Rescue Chief David Hamilton, the reported explosions were most likely propane tanks stored inside the structure.

He described the building as a shop and a barn with a small living area.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

West Valley Fire Rescue, along with East Valley VFD, Tri-Lakes VFD, Helena FD, Montana City VFD, Baxendale VFD, Fort Harrison VA Fire Department, and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office responded this morning.