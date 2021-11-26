Update on Thursday's fire north of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Several firefighting agencies responded on Thursday, November 25, 2021, to a large wood pile that was burning just north of Great Falls.

It happened off of Bootlegger Trail along Chandelle Lane a little after 1 p.m.

Responding agencies included several volunteer fire departments, including the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department. Other agencies include the Malmstrom Air Force Fire Department, and the Great Falls/MT Air National Guard Fire Department.

The Malmstrom Fire Department said that its resource count was eight firefighters between Water Tender 12, Brush-20, and Unit 7 (safety officer and support). The Malmstrom team delivered approximately 20,000 gallons of water via its tender.

The Montana Air National Guard provided more than 10,000 gallons of water, and 25 gallons of class A foam that "really helped penetrate the woods fire before equipment got on scene to break the pile up."

Despite the howling winds, the firefighters were able to prevent the flames from reaching any nearby homes.

Bridgette Trosclair-Vasichek posted on the KRTV Facebook page that the fire was finally extinguished at about 6 pm, and several neighborhood volunteers checked on it throughout the night for any potential flare-ups.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. We will update you if we get more information.

