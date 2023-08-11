Valley Boot & Saddle brings quality leather work to Choteau

CHOTEAU — Valley Boot and Saddle is a cobbler and craftsman shop run by Don and Jenny Thompson. The two have been in the business for several years and have recently moved their shop from Kalispell to Choteau.

After getting his start repairing boots and shoes, Don Thompson found a love for creating and enhancing saddles.

His friend and trainer is renowned horse trainer and craftsman, Earl Twist, who has made over 2,000 custom saddles in his time. Both Don and Earl worked together to fashion a saddle which appeared in the 2010 hit film, True Grit, ridden by the co-star, Hailee Steinfeld.

Don has also fashioned tack for Kevin Costner on the hit series, Yellowstone.

The Thompsons love fulfilling unique, custom orders for their clients including, but not limited to, knife sheaths and rifle scabbards.

“Then it's whatever people want, you know, there’s people that come through the door with a pistol or a cell phone. I’ve done plenty of cell phone cases,” says Don.

The couple also feature an in-shop retail rack where they sell their homemade wares.

With the move, the couple hope they can familiarize themselves with the farmers and ranchers that occupy the golden triangle.

“I think we're in a pretty good location. A lot of ranches around here, a lot of sportsmen. We're just here to serve,” says Don.

Valley Boot & Saddle is located at 714 Main Avenue North and can be reached at 406-261-8325.



