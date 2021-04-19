"Walk With Ease" program coming to Pondera County

You may not realize it, but walking can be a huge benefit to your health.

"Even just walking around the block, walking 10 minutes a day, it's going to help reduce aches and pains in your body. It helps reduce arthritis, it helps you lose weight, have more energy (and) get blood flowing,” explained Randi Schlosser, a chronic disease specialist with the Pondera County Health Department.

The PCHD Facebook page highlights five benefits of walking:



Improve your mood

Burn calories

Lower your risk of chronic disease

Improve digestion

Help alleviate joint pain

That's why Schlosser created the Walk With Ease program, which starts on May 3rd. "I want to make sure activity is accessible to everybody in the community and I think walking is a good way to start. It's easy and not as intimidating for people that haven't been doing very much,” said Schlosser.

Nancy Hopper plans to participate, saying, "I have actually been on a weight loss journey.”

As of Monday, she had lost around 50 pounds on her journey. She said she already walks a lot, but is happy to have a program to participate in.

"One of my friends actually told me, she is a friend of Randi and myself, and she contacted me on Facebook which I passed along to my family and friends,” said Hopper. "If I can help one person through doing an interview or having an article out and just giving my all to that and I can help one person to feel less depressed or help their mentality I will definitely do that."

Participants can either choose to complete the six-week program on their own or in a group led by Randi which will also include some additional exercises.

For more information or to register, call the PCHD at 406-271-3247, or click here to visit the PCHD Facebook page.

WEB EXTRA - Schlosser explains more about the walking program:

