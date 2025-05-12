Wanted by FWP: instructors for hunter education

One of the main outreach efforts offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) is its hunter education programs.

Chet Layman reports that FWP hopes to have more people sign up to be instructors - no teaching experience required:

Hunter Education in Montana (May 2025)

REQUIREMENTS:



Submission of the Hunter/Bowhunter Instructor Application Form.

Have completed a hunter and/or bowhunter education course.

Adult instructors must be at least 18-years-old.

Junior instructors must be at least 14-years-old.

Successfully pass a background investigation. (Juniors are not subject to the background.)

Verification of review of Hunter & Bowhunter Education Program Policy/Procedures Manual.

Completion of an online training course designed for new instructors.

Team-teach with another instructor for at least 5 hours.

Attend the annual spring workshop held in your area.

Click here to visit the FWP website for more information.

