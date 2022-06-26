Wapiti Fun Run held in Augusta

AUGUSTA — It's a busy weekend in the small town of Augusta, as residents are prepped for their annual rodeo .

One of the events that is a part of the rodeo weekend is their annual Wapiti walk and run.

Organizer Emile Young said, "I just wanted to start a community event where everybody can come with their families and just have a good time running in the different races."

The event consisted of a 5k, 10k, and one-mile kids run, but the event was more than just a running event. It is meant to support funds to upgrade the track at Augusta High School.

Young said, "We're hoping to have that within the next couple of years, and the funds will go towards new blocks or new things that come with track meets."

Saturday's event was followed up by The Love, Music, and Rock & Roll Parade at 2 p.m. featuring vendors throughout town and ending off the day with Slack at 5 p.m. The Rodeo will take place on Sunday 06/26 at 2pm.

