The Northern Pacific Railway Bridge was built in 1897 and spans the Yellowstone River, running parallel to U.S. 89 in Park County. Now the historic bridge east of Livingston is in danger of collapsing due to flood damage.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced in a news release on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the closure of an eight-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River.

FWP said the Montana Department of Transportation reports the railway bridge is "dangerously close" to falling into the river.

The Yellowstone River is closed from the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site (FAS) to Sheep Mountain FAS, which is about an 8-mile stretch of the river and includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS.



