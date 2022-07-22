Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

WATCH: Railway bridge 'dangerously close' to falling into the Yellowstone River

The bridge runs parallel to US 89 in Park County and was built in 1897
89 bridge 1.jpg
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:57:27-04

The Northern Pacific Railway Bridge was built in 1897 and spans the Yellowstone River, running parallel to U.S. 89 in Park County. Now the historic bridge east of Livingston is in danger of collapsing due to flood damage.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced in a news release on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the closure of an eight-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River.

FWP said the Montana Department of Transportation reports the railway bridge is "dangerously close" to falling into the river.

The Yellowstone River is closed from the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site (FAS) to Sheep Mountain FAS, which is about an 8-mile stretch of the river and includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS.

TRENDING NOW

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover