Woman shot during Columbia Falls stand-off identified

Posted at 11:22 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 13:31:54-04

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was shot during Wednesday's stand-off with officers in Columbia Falls as Amanda Zahn, 38 years old..

According to Sheriff Brian Heino, Zahn was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to the chest.

The situation started when authorities received reports of gunshots coming from the woman's house on Dawn Drive.

When officers arrived, the woman came outside with a gun and then went back inside.

Several hours later, she came out of the house again and pointed a gun at officers; there was an exchange of gunfire before she again went inside, according to the Sheriff.

Officials then deployed gas and used a robotic camera inside the home before a unit was sent in to bring the woman out.

Two deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on leave while the Montana Department of Justice conducts an investigation, which is standard procedure in such cases.

Authorities have not yet released any other details, including Zahn's current medical condition, what sparked the incident, or what charges she may face.

