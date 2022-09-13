Watch Now
Extended interviews with judicial candidates Grubich and Levine

Grubich and Levine square off for District Court judge position
Posted at 6:39 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 20:39:54-04

The race for judge in District 8 Department A in Great Falls features two people who have been on the bench before. The incumbent, David Grubich, has held the position for just over a year. The challenger, Michele Levine, was appointed to the post in 2020 but was never confirmed by the Montana State Senate.


