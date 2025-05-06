Great Falls lawmakers reflect on Montana legislative session

GREAT FALLS — Montana state legislators from Great Falls are highlighting property tax relief and income tax cuts as major accomplishments of the recently concluded 69th legislative session.

George Nikolakakos, a Republican representative of Great Falls said, “I think we had a great legislative session. So, the big things that I heard when I was knocking doors in my district, I think we addressed, the number one thing we're supposed to do constitutionally is pass a balanced budget, and we did that.”

Nikolakakos said he was thrilled with the passing of the largest income tax cut in state history and increasing starting teacher pay. Beyond this, both sides of the aisle were happy with how they balanced the property tax structure.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW:

Extended interview: George Nikolakakos

Nikolakakos said, “I think that's what we were able to do this session is, is rebalance a property tax system that was out of balance.”

Jane Weber, a Democratic representative of Great Falls said, “I'm pleased to say that we do have a property tax structure now that is going to benefit people who own their own homes,”

Weber emphasized that tax reductions will be seen for primary residents, and this year homeowners will receive a $400 tax rebate. Weber was also pleased with the expansion of Medicaid they were able to pass early in the session.

She said, “Medicaid expansion and having that passed was huge. And I will say that I was really proud to see we did that early in the session without too much problem.”

Weber was one of 42 Democrats in the house, compared to 58 Republicans, but said that it was enough to have an influence on bills.

Weber said, “There were certain sectors of the Republican Party who would often vote with the Democratic Party on the House side. And I'm not talking the senate side, I'm talking the House side. And it depended on the issue.”

EXTENDED INTERVIEW:

Extended interview: Jane Weber

A mutual respect that seemed to persist, even among disagreements.

Nikolakakos said, “In the house, we got we got along pretty well. And there wasn't that much friction. The Senate had a little bit more drama than us in the House, though.”

Now the representatives are back in town, doing what they can and learning more about the people they represent.

Nikolakakos said, “Now that I'm back for me, it's going back and listening to folks communicating what it is that we did and during the session and then also listening, getting further feedback.”

Weber also expressed interest in meeting with community members often to learn more about the city’s needs, and will spend the next year preparing bills in advance of the session.

