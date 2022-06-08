Hand count delays primary election results from Lincoln County

LIBBY - Lincoln County has had to resort to counting all of the ballots cast in Tuesday's primary election by hand.

The manual count is underway because the ballots were cut too short and will not work in the automatic counting machines.

Elections officials note this will delay the election results, and they hope to have all of the ballots counted by Friday.

The results could make a difference in the close race in the Republican primary for the House District 1 race.

Unofficial results from the Montana Secretary of State’s Office late Wednesday morning showed Ryan Zinke leading Al Olszewski, by a narrow 41% to -40% margin, with 69% of precincts reporting.

There were five Republicans on the primary ballot for Montana’s western congressional district.

The Democratic winner for the western district is Monica Tranel. Tranel is a Missoula lawyer who was the staff attorney for the Montana Public Service Commission and later for the Montana Consumer Counsel.

Cora Neumann conceded to Tranel late Tuesday night.

