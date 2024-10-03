HD 21 Candidate Profiles: Ed Buttrey and Lela Graham

In the video above, Tim McGonigal talks with the two candidates for Montana House District 21 - Ed Buttrey and Lela Graham. Below are extended interviews with both candidates.



The race for Montana House District 21 features a rematch from two years ago as Democrat Lela Graham tries once again to unseat longtime political veteran and Republican Ed Buttrey.

House District 21 encompasses an area in Great Falls and Black Eagle north of the Missouri River from the Central Avenue West Bridge to east of Black Eagle where it heads north to Rainbow Dam Road.

Graham’s life has come full circle. She grew up in Great Falls, but as a military child, her family moved around before moving back to the Electric City when she was in high school. She graduated from Fairfield before embarking on military service and a career in politics.

She made her way back in 2021 to help care for her ailing father.

Graham, who’s in recovery, says since Montana has a citizen legislature, it deserves to be represented by people with real life experience.

“People who have known homelessness, who have dealt with unemployment, who have served in the military,” said Graham. “people maybe who have addiction issues or recovery issues. We have too many people who are lawyers and bankers and they don't relate to the citizens that are their voters.”

Graham admits property tax relief is a hot topic on the campaign trail but says voters are also concerned with health care and prescription drug prices.

When prioritizing money from a budget surplus, Graham wants more resources for an overcrowded justice system and more money for education and health care.

“With Medicaid expansion sunsetting, I’d like to make sure there's a little bit more funding, especially with mental health,” said Graham. “I mean at Warm Springs there's not there's not enough beds for people who need them.”

Buttrey was born in Helena and grew up in Great Falls. After obtaining a college degree he moved around to several states before returning to Montana to start a manufacturing business and eventually taking over his family’s businesses. He has served in the legislature since 2011 in both the Senate and the House and says he’s always believed in public service.

“I've been a firefighter, search and rescue, radio announcer, football coach, just things I think it's important that everybody give something back to the community and try to leave the place better than when they found it,” said Buttrey. “So getting in the legislature and being able to learn a whole lot about a lot of different things and hopefully helping people throughout these years, it's a great honor.”

Buttrey says an economic crisis is the biggest issue facing lawmakers, from gas and grocery prices to rising property taxes. As for allocating money from a state budget surplus, Buttrey believes in sustainable, long-term tax relief for the people who pay into the system.

“I know we're looking at income tax changes again to try to lower the income tax rate,” said Buttrey. “We currently have one of the lowest income tax rates in the nation on property tax relief, regulatory relief, you know, putting that money to work so that lasts long term for the people. So we don't want to go with gimmicks.”

Ballots for the 2024 general election will be mailed out on October 11.

EXTENDED INTERVIEWS

Ed Buttrey

Candidate Profile: Ed Buttrey

Lela Graham