GREAT FALLS — House Bill 391 (link) hopes to clarify alcohol concession agreements here in Montana. However, some groups, like the Alliance For Youth, are worried that this could allow loopholes for young underage kids to get access to alcohol more easily.

Beth Price Morrison is the substance abuse prevention program manager for Alliance for Youth, and she has seen her fair share of alcohol-related state bills.

House Bill 391 raises concerns with the Alliance For Youth

Price Morrison said, “I think clarification is key. And then I think that they need to look at a few things to make sure that some safeguards are in place.”

The main worry is loopholes. They fear that sellers could avoid background checks, in addition to avoiding alcohol training and serving those who shouldn’t be.

Price Morrison said, “If this puts a financial incentives for concessionaires to sell more alcohol, they might be tempted to push drinks more aggressively.”

Representative for House District 48 Curtis Schomer explained that this bill is small. They are just changing two words.

Schomer said, “There's already all kinds of laws protecting people and everything like that in in statute.”

Schomer said that protections will still be in place, as the licensee is still responsible for the concessionaire.

Schomer said, “The concessionaires name and like, the ownership and their tax number and ID are all provided to the DOR, along with the names and the background checks for the individuals who will be at the business from day to day. So they're…already being thoroughly vetted…for my understanding.”

Above all else, Price Morrison is looking for clarification on the bill, not necessarily the eradication of it.

Price Morrison said, “We have to have these conversations so we can get clarity before we pass a law that's going to impact negatively on our communities.”

The bill passed the house on February 5th and will need to pass the Senate Committee next. If you have concerns, you can reach out to your local legislators.