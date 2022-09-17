Judicial candidates Grubich and Levine debate

GREAT FALLS — The midterm election are getting closer, which means that voters will be urged to make their decision on who will take the seat for District 8 Department A.

The race is between incumbent David Grubich and Michele Levine.

Grubich has held the position for just over a year. Levine was appointed in 2020, but was never confirmed by the Montana State Senate.

The forum took place at Great Falls College-MSU.

Each candidate started off by giving a brief introduction of themselves, followed by questions asked by the moderator and audience members.

Some of the questions surrounded the immediate steps that will be taken to address and reduce civil delays if elected, as well as ways Courthouses can improve safety amidst the rising concern in Courthouse security.

The Montana Chamber has been focused on their Envision 2026 plan, in which the pillars is to create a favorable business climate, Two items under this pillar are - limited regulation and a predictable legal climate. Candidates were then asked some of the important things courts in Cascade County can address this to ensure a predictable legal climate.

Both candidates were asked if politics play a role in this election with both of them answering no.

Judge Grubich has a background in law enforcement, whereas Levine has a prosecutorial background. Each candidate made their statement on why they would be a good fit.

"My life's work and background have prepared me for this role," Levine said. "Since 2012, I practiced civil law, pro bono family law, and criminal law. I have taken the oath to protect and defend the constitution, both as a former legislature, as an attorney, as a judge, and now as a prosecutor."

Grubich noted his past experience playing a major role, stating, "I practiced civil litigation in many different areas of law. Employment law, insurance law, consumer protection law, construction law. A good area, a good wide variety."

The midterm election will take place on November 8th.