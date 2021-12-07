Superintendents of Montana's AA schools: 'no confidence' in OPI chief

HELENA — Montana’s largest schools have sent a letter to Office of Public Instruction(OPI) Superintendent Elsie Arntzen expressing their frustrations and lack of confidence in Arntzen.

The letter dated December 6, 2021, was signed by the superintendents of every Class AA Montana school, which represents around 45 percent of the state’s enrolled students, almost 64,000 students in total.

“We write to express our disappointment in your leadership as our state’s chief public education officer,” the letter reads. “Indeed, for the reasons described in this letter, we express no confidence in your performance as Montana’s chief public education officer.”

The letter was signed by the following superintendents: Greg Upham (Billings); Godfrey Saunders (Belgrade); Casey Bertram (Bozeman); Thomas Moore (Great Falls); Rob Watson (Missoula); Judy Jonart (Butte); Micah Hill (Kalispell); and Rex Weltz (Helena).

Specifically, the educators point to understaffing of critical OPI departments, undermining local school authority, a backlog of unlicensed teachers waiting for OPI approval, a lack of updated content standards, schools losing grants due to OPI missing deadlines and a general lack of support school districts have been receiving during Arntzen’s tenure.

The superintendents note the OPI turnover rate of around 90 percent has left the agency with absences in critical areas.

“While we understand the mantra of ‘cutting the fat out of government.’ the steps you have taken effectively left no muscle in our state’s education agency. To continue with that metaphor, you are permitting — indeed, encouraging — OPI to bleed to death,” the superintendents wrote.

Schools districts report there is a backlog of applications at OPI for licensed teachers, further worsening the teacher shortage in the state as Montana law forbids districts from paying a teacher after 60 days if they do not have a license on file with the county superintendent.

One school district reports they ha been flagged as a “high risk” district due to alleged violations of complicated with specific federal programs OPI monitors. They claim the letter they received identified a different school district. The letter sent by OPI allegedly had a dead link to the appeals process, and after submitting the appeal OPI dropped the determination of “high risk” status.

The AA school districts also voiced their frustrations with Arntzen’s actions that seemed to undermine school districts, or inaccurately represent their intentions.

“To be clear, our concerns are not related to your politics, but rather your leadership (or lack thereof),” noted the superintendents in their letter.

Letter to OPI from Class AA Superintendents

They point to several examples, including Arntzen advocating for changes in an administrative rule that would permit parents to “opt out” of local school policies and Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council meeting in July where Arntzen took issue with the revisions to the Code of Ethics.

The Council approved the change of “Demonstrates an understanding of educational equity and inclusion, and respects human diversity.” At the meeting, Arntzen asked the council to choose their language carefully and brought up the opinion of Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Critical Race Theory she had requested.

MTN has tried to contact OPI for comment on the letter and the allegations, but have not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when a response is received.