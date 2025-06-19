Watch Now
U.S. Rep. Downing talks with MTN about 'Big Beautiful Bill' and other issues

GREAT FALLS — U.S. Representative Troy Downing of Montana stopped in Great Falls on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. He talked with with MTN's Tim McGonigal about a wide range of issues, including President Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' and it's potential impacts on Medicaid and public lands access.

Downing, a Republican, also addressed the escalating tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel, as well as the role Malmstrom Air Force Base plays.

He also discussed economic development, energy, ICE raids, and the political division in the United States.

