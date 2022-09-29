Montanans can apply to compete on "Squid Game" reality show

GREAT FALLS — The blockbuster Netflix show "Squid Game" from South Korea collectively engaged the world one year ago with its unique premise and gritty violence.

Now Netflix is working on creating its own reality show based on the series. Montanans who are at least 21 years old are eligible to apply for a chance to be one of the 456 contestants, competing for a prize of $4.56 million dollars.

The series will stay true to the details of the show, said casting director Robyn Kass, who has worked on other reality TV shows including "Survivor," "Big Brother," "Love Island," and "The Bachelor."

Kass said, “These 456 contestants are going to be living just like the contestants on 'Squid Game.' They're going to be wearing green jumpsuits, they're going to be sleeping on bunk-beds, they're going to be living in an area without any windows, I would imagine they won't have any lavish meals. Their creature comforts will be taken from them.”

The casting website explains:

You’ve seen the drama, now it’s your chance to take part in Netflix’s biggest ever social experiment! This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next. Here they’ll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor* and walk away with a life-changing cash prize. With a fortune up for grabs, who will be an ally, who will you trust, and who will you betray in this ultimate test of character?



*Please note: Win or lose, all players will leave unscathed. But if you win, you win big!

Ideally, there will be at least one contestant from each state in the U.S., with some international players as well.

Kass has high hopes for the upcoming series: “I’m excited that one of these people we’re talking to are going to win a life-changing amount of money. Hopefully they’ll come from Montana!"

Robyn Kass

Shooting will take place in early 2023 in the United Kingdom, so applicants must have - or be able to obtain before then - a valid passport.

For more information and to apply, click here to visit the casting website.



