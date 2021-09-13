Biden pushes massive spending plan during tour of western wildfire damage

President Joe Biden visited Boise, Idaho Monday and addressed the threats of climate change.

In a meeting with officials, the president said his $3.5 trillion dollar plan will include measures to lessen the effects of climate change.

“The reality is we have a global warming problem, a serious global warming problem, and it’s consequential and what’s going to happen is, things are not going to go back,” Biden stated.

Biden said wildfires have consumed more than 5 million acres this year.

"That's larger than the entire state of New Jersey," he said.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Sacramento Monday evening to tour wildfire damage.

California is still dealing with the Dixie Fire and Calodor Fire, which are among the top 20 largest wildfires the state has ever seen.